CBI Issues Lookout Notice Against Former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar in Videocon Loan Case
In January, the CBI had lodged an FIR against 57-year-old Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Managing Director VN Dhoot besides four companies in connection with the controversial loan case.
File photo of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday issued a lookout notice against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in connection with its probe into the high-profile Videocon loan case, news agency ANI reported.
As part of a quid pro quo, Dhoot allegedly invested Rs 64 crore in NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd run by Kochhar’s husband. She had stepped down from the post of CEO and MD in October last year after media expose of the loan saga. Her tenure at the bank was to end this March.
