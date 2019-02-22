LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
News18.com

Updated:February 22, 2019, 1:05 PM IST
CBI Issues Lookout Notice Against Former ICICI CEO Chanda Kochhar in Videocon Loan Case
File photo of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar. (Reuters)
New Delhi: The CBI on Friday issued a lookout notice against former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar in connection with its probe into the high-profile Videocon loan case, news agency ANI reported.

In January, the CBI had lodged an FIR against 57-year-old Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Managing Director VN Dhoot besides four companies in connection with a controversial loan case.

As part of a quid pro quo, Dhoot allegedly invested Rs 64 crore in NuPower Renewables Pvt Ltd run by Kochhar’s husband. She had stepped down from the post of CEO and MD in October last year after media expose of the loan saga. Her tenure at the bank was to end this March.

