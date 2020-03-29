CBI Joins COVID-19 Fight, Officials to Donate One-day Salary to PM-CARES Fund

New Delhi: In fight against novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, country's premiere investigating agency CBI has decided to extend monetary support to the government in the need of the hour with its officials pledging to donate their one-day salary in PM-CARES fund.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made the declaration on Sunday announcing that its officials have decided to donate their one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

The CBI, which is mandated to investigate high end corruption cases in the country, is the first among other central investigating agencies to declare the support.

"CBI officials have decided to donate their one day salary to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to help the Centre in its efforts to fight coronavirus in the country," CBI Spokesperson Nitin Wakankar said in an official statement.

People from different walks of life, including businessman and Bollywood actors, paramilitary force and politicians have been donating in the PM fund created to help the central government to meet the crisis created by the pandemic which has so far claimed 19 lives and over 900 confirmed cases.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced PM-CARES Fund. He urged people from all walks of life' to express their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19 -- a disease originated from China's Wuhan city has caused over 22,000 deaths and over 5 lakh confirmed cases across the globe.

Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was constituted, which is expected to go a long way in creating a healthier India.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube