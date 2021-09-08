CBI Lodges FIRs Over Theft of Phones, Auto-Rickshaw Used in ‘Murder’ of Dhanbad Judge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged two cases regarding the theft of the auto-rickshaw and three mobile phones that were allegedly used in the “murder” of Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand on July 28. The CBI is already probing the main case.

The two FIRs have been registered by the CBI on September 7, as per the documents accessed by News18. The contents of the FIR indicate that there was a deep conspiracy in the matter.

Two persons were arrested by Jharkhand Police earlier claiming they were driving the auto-rickshaw that seemed to have deliberately run over the Judge from behind while he was out on a morning walk. The CBI, however, has now declared a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information on the case. The Supreme Court had earlier raised concern over the case asking for a CBI probe, following which Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren had transferred the case to the central investigating agency. The other two FIRs lodged by Dhanbad Police have now also been taken over by the CBI on September 7.

What the FIRs say

The first FIR lodged by CBI on September 7 stated that Dhanbad resident Sugani Devi complained that her auto-rickshaw number JH10R0461 was stolen from outside her house around 11pm on the night of July 17. The second FIR stated that another Dhanbad resident Purendu Vishwakarma complained that three mobile phones belonging to him were stolen from his residence on the night of July 28.

The judge was run over by an auto-rickshaw the next morning, on July 29, and the stolen phones were apparently used by the conspirators and the accused to remain in touch, it is believed.

Intriguingly, while the three phones were stolen on July 28, the complainant Purendu Vishakarma did not lodge a complaint till a week later claiming that “the phones were not expensive” and that he had already “got the SIMs deactivated”.

The FIR in this theft case was, in fact, lodged by Dhanbad Police only on August 13. The complaint in the FIR said that three persons came to his house on August 10 “who looked like policemen” who informed him that a person, named Rahul Kumar Verma, had stolen his phones. Police arrested Verma and another person, identified as Lakhan Verma, claiming they were in the auto-rickshaw while the Judge was run over on July 29.

