English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Moves Extradition Request Against Nirav Modi's Brother Nishal
It is alleged that Nishal Modi, the brother of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi, created dummy partners and was beneficiary of funds siphoned off from Punjab National Bank.
File photo of Nirav Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The CBI has moved an extradition request to bring back Nishal Modi, the brother of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi who is accused in USD 2-billion banking fraud case in Punjab National Bank, officials said Monday.
The request was sent to the Home Ministry on Friday. The Home Minister will send it to Belgium, where Nishal Modi is believed to be holding up, through the External Affairs Ministry, they said.
Nishal Modi, a Belgian national, is already facing an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued on the request of the CBI, they said.
India has extradition treaty with Belgium, they said.
It is alleged that he created dummy partners and was beneficiary of funds siphoned off from Punjab National Bank, they said.
The request was sent to the Home Ministry on Friday. The Home Minister will send it to Belgium, where Nishal Modi is believed to be holding up, through the External Affairs Ministry, they said.
Nishal Modi, a Belgian national, is already facing an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued on the request of the CBI, they said.
India has extradition treaty with Belgium, they said.
It is alleged that he created dummy partners and was beneficiary of funds siphoned off from Punjab National Bank, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Proud' Husband Abhishek Bachchan Can't Keep Calm As Aishwarya Receives Meryl Streep Award
- Gilchrist Wants India to be Patient with Pant, Give Him a ‘Nice Run’ in Tests
- Neymar Must Focus On Responsibility and Growth as Captain, Says Brazilian Gilberto Silva
- Apple iPhone XS And iPhone XS Plus Prices Revealed? Is There an iPhone XC Set For Launch?
- US Open: After Serena Williams Was Pulled Up, Chair Umpire Fails to Follow Suit With Novak Djokovic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...