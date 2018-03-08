CBI Moves Supreme Court Challenging Acquittal of Talwars in Aarushi Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the Talwar couple in their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj's murder. The Allahabad High Court had in October 12 last year acquitted the dentist couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case.The move by the agency comes months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court verdict.Four years after they were held guilty for the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court on October 12, 2017. The judgment was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and the couple must be given "benefit of doubt".The CBI filed an appeal challenging the high court order acquitting the Talwar couple, CBI's spokesperson said. The high court had freed them of the charges on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.A CBI court at Ghaziabad had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.Before the high court's order came, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were serving their life sentences in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, the case was handed over to the CBI on a recommendation by the then chief minister Mayawati.After CBI took charge of the probe, in 2010 it submitted a closure report in which it claimed that the murders couldn’t be investigated in the absence of evidence. However, the case was reopened by the CBI court, which on November 25, 2013, found them guilty of the murders and sentenced them to life. The couple then filed an appeal in the Allahabad High Court challenging the previous court’s order.