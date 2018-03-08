English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Moves Supreme Court Challenging Acquittal of Talwars in Aarushi Murder Case
The move by the CBI comes months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the top court against the Allahabad High Court verdict of October 12 last year acquitting the couple.
Rajesh and Nupur Talwar come out of the Dasna Jail after their acquittal. (PTI file photo)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved the Supreme Court against the acquittal of the Talwar couple in their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj's murder. The Allahabad High Court had in October 12 last year acquitted the dentist couple, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case.
The move by the agency comes months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court verdict.
Four years after they were held guilty for the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court on October 12, 2017. The judgment was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and the couple must be given "benefit of doubt".
The CBI filed an appeal challenging the high court order acquitting the Talwar couple, CBI's spokesperson said. The high court had freed them of the charges on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.
A CBI court at Ghaziabad had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.
Before the high court's order came, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were serving their life sentences in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.
Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, the case was handed over to the CBI on a recommendation by the then chief minister Mayawati.
After CBI took charge of the probe, in 2010 it submitted a closure report in which it claimed that the murders couldn’t be investigated in the absence of evidence. However, the case was reopened by the CBI court, which on November 25, 2013, found them guilty of the murders and sentenced them to life. The couple then filed an appeal in the Allahabad High Court challenging the previous court’s order.
Also Watch
The move by the agency comes months after Hemraj's wife had in December last year approached the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court verdict.
Four years after they were held guilty for the murder of their daughter Aarushi Talwar, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were exonerated by the Allahabad High Court on October 12, 2017. The judgment was pronounced by a two-member Allahabad High Court bench, which said conviction can’t be based on suspicion and the couple must be given "benefit of doubt".
The CBI filed an appeal challenging the high court order acquitting the Talwar couple, CBI's spokesperson said. The high court had freed them of the charges on the ground that they could not be held guilty on the basis of the evidence on record.
A CBI court at Ghaziabad had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.
Before the high court's order came, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were serving their life sentences in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail.
Fourteen-year-old Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.
As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over a shoddy probe into the case which was making national headlines, the case was handed over to the CBI on a recommendation by the then chief minister Mayawati.
After CBI took charge of the probe, in 2010 it submitted a closure report in which it claimed that the murders couldn’t be investigated in the absence of evidence. However, the case was reopened by the CBI court, which on November 25, 2013, found them guilty of the murders and sentenced them to life. The couple then filed an appeal in the Allahabad High Court challenging the previous court’s order.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Denies Relationship With Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Co-Star Nushrat Bharucha
- Minerva Punjab Edge Churchill Brothers to Clinch I-League Title in Thriller
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- International Women's Day: Female Stylists Behind Bollywood Star's Impeccable Looks