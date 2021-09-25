The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday caught the Deputy Director (Admin) of the AIIMS Bhopal while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in the city. The officer, Dhirendra Pratap Singh, had reportedly sought Rs 2 lakh as bribe for clearing a medicine purchase bill worth Rs 40 lakh.

A contractor who had supplied medical material to the institution had complained to the CBI that the officer was seeking 5% commission to clear the bill of Rs 40 lakh. The CBI looked into the complaint and found it to be true and set a plan involving the contractor to nab Singh.

The contractor, upon instructions from the CBI, invited the officer to a restaurant in Shahpura area on the pretext of paying the bribe. As soon as the officer accepted the sum, the CBI sleuths trapped him. Later Singh was taken to his residence and office by the officials and searches were conducted.

The CBI recovered several documents, said sources. The investigators are also reportedly planning to scan Singh’s bank accounts.

The officer originally was posted with Indian Institute of Information Technology Gwalior and later also served with IIFM Bhopal. He was serving the AIMMS Bhopal on deputation.

