CBI Names Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in INX Media Case Chargesheet

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram has been named in a fresh chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the INX Media money laundering case.

The chargesheet, filed in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, will be taken up on Monday. It names 14 accused, including the Congress leader's son Karti Chidambaram, Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukerjea.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Chidambaram, 74, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and remained in custody till Wednesday, when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing charges of money laundering in the same case. Chidambaram has denied the claims of bank accounts or properties abroad.

The former finance minister had earlier repeatedly argued against his custodial interrogation in the case on the grounds that he was not named in the FIR or the earlier chargesheet. The previous chargesheet had named Chidambaram's son Karti.

