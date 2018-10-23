GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Officer DSP Devender Kumar Moves Delhi High Court Against Arrest by His Own Agency

Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested yesterday by the CBI on the allegations of forger

PTI

Updated:October 23, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Officer DSP Devender Kumar Moves Delhi High Court Against Arrest by His Own Agency
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: CBI DSP Devender Kumar Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest in connection with bribery allegations involving agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao by senior advocate Dayan Krishnan.

The court listed the plea for hearing before an appropriate bench in the post lunch session today.

Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi, was arrested yesterday by the CBI on the allegations of forgery in recording the statement of businessman Sathish Sana, who had alleged to have paid bribes to get relief in the case.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...