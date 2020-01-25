Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Officer Who Scaled Six-foot Wall to Arrest Chidambaram Awarded President's Police Medal

Twenty-one officers of the top investigating agency CBI have been awarded the Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

IANS

Updated:January 25, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Ramaswamy Parthasarathy can be seen in the red sweater to Chidambaram's right. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramaswamy Parthasarathy, who arrested former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case along with six other senior officers, has been awarded President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service on Republic Day.

Twenty-one officers of the top investigating agency have been awarded the Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

The CBI in a release said that President's Police Medal has been awarded to Dhirendra Kumar Shukla, a Joint Director of CBI who is currently posted in Economic Offences Zone-II in New Delhi.

Besides Shukla, Joy Thondattuparambil Varghese, Assistant Superintendent of Police in the CBI and currently posted in CBI's Anti-Corruption Bureau in Cochin and Diptendu Bhattacharya, ASP, posted in Kolkata also got the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Even Parthasarathy, a Deputy SP posted in Delhi's Economic Offences Wing of the central probe agency, who scaled the six-ft wall outside the residence of Chidambaram on August 21 last year and arrested the senior Congress leader, also got the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Parthasarathy had also arrested Chidambaram's son, Karti, on February 28, 2018 in the INX Media case.

The President's Police Medals have also been awarded to Rajesh Singh, a Sub-Inspector posted at CBI Academy in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Om Prakash Bishnoi, Head Constable currently posted at Systems Division in New Delhi and Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Head Constable, also posted at the agency's headquarters here.

The Police Medals for Meritorious Service have also been awarded to three Superintendents of Police, six Deputy SPs, two Inspectors, three Assistant Sub-Inspectors, three head constables and constables each and one Office Superintendent.

