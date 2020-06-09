CBI Official Tests Positive in Kolkata, Office Being Sanitised

Kolkata: The office of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Nizam Palace here has been sealed after a senior official of the probe agency tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, sources said.

According to sources, at least 22 CBI officials of the anti-corruption branch were asked to go under home quarantine after an official tested positive. These officials had held meetings with the Covid infected senior CBI sleuth in the last 7-10 days.

The 14th and 15th floors of the Nizam Palace office have been temporarily sealed after the news broke out.

CBI sources said that the building is now being thoroughly sanitised. Besides 22 CBI officials, five family members of the infected official will also undergo Covid-19 test.

"We are following all the Covid guidelines, such as wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and carrying out thermal checking at the entrance. We are strictly maintaining the social-distancing norms at our CBI offices everywhere," said a spokesperson of the CBI.