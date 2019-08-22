Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Officials Interrogate Bengal Tourism Secretary in Saradha Ponzi Scam

Bhattacharya, the former home secretary, is the first secretary-level officer to face interrogation in connection with the scam.

PTI

Updated:August 22, 2019, 8:44 PM IST
CBI Officials Interrogate Bengal Tourism Secretary in Saradha Ponzi Scam
File photo of West Bengal tourism secretary Atri Bhattacharya. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Officials of the economic offences wing of CBI on Thursday have interrogated West Bengal tourism secretary Atri Bhattacharya in connection with the multi-crore Saradha ponzi scam, sources in it said.

Bhattacharya, the former home secretary, is the first secretary-level officer to face interrogation in connection with the scam.

The CBI officials interrogated Bhattacharya at his office in the city at the New Secretariat building, where the tourism department is housed.

"It is part of the investigation of the entire Saradha scam", a CBI source told PTI.

The tainted and now-defunct Saradha group had been running schemes with the objective of collecting money from the general people without prior approval either from RBI or SEBI before collapsing in April, 2013.

