CBI Officials Visit West Bengal State Secretariat in Connection with Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam

The probe agency has asked the state government to submit all files related to the Rose Valley scam and summoned the OSD of the land department to appear before it by October 18.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2019, 6:52 PM IST
CBI Officials Visit West Bengal State Secretariat in Connection with Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam
Rose Valley Hotels and Entertainment Ltd is among the Rose Valley group entities that are facing regulatory action for illegal mobilisation of funds.

Kolkata: CBI officers visited the West Bengal secretariat on Wednesday as part of its ongoing probe into the multi crore Rose Valley chit fund scam.

This is the first time that the investigating agency personnel have visited the state secretariat in connection with the Rose Valley scam.

Sources said that the CBI personnel reached the state secretariat in the morning hours and submitted two letters - one for chief secretary Rajiva Sinha and the other for the

officer on special duty to the land department.

The probe agency has asked the state government to submit all files related to the Rose Valley scam and summoned the OSD of the land department to appear before it by October 18.

"CBI is seeking details about land dealings which took place between the state government and the Rose Valley group," a senior official at the secretariat said on condition of anonymity.

"This is a routine visit to the state secretariat for the purposes of investigation", CBI sources said and sought cooperation from the state government. The central probe agency has also asked the state government to provide details about the nature of dealings with the ponzi scheme company and also about the location of the lands, government officials said.

Thousands of common people were defrauded of their hard-earned money on promises of high returns in the Rose Valley case like the Saradha ponzi scheme scam.

Rose Valley had collected more than Rs 10,000 crore from the public through illegal schemes.

