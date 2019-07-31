CBI Opens Probe into Rolls-Royce's Business Dealings with HAL, ONGC, GAIL
Rolls-Royce provided engine spare parts to HAL for servicing gas turbines used by GAIL and ONGC, both of which may have been involved in improper procurement from the automobile maker, a CBI report said.
Representative image. (REUTERS)
New Delhi: The CBI have opened an investigation into Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc, alleging the UK-based engine maker and its Indian arm improperly used a third-party to conduct business with three Indian state-owned companies.
In a report published on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also said officials from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), ONGC and GAIL may have been involved in improper procurement from Rolls-Royce.
Rolls-Royce provided engine spare parts to HAL for servicing gas turbines used by GAIL and ONGC, both of which are involved in the oil and gas sector, the report said.
The report said Rolls-Royce's appointment of Ashok Patni, director at a Singapore-based firm called Aashmore Private Ltd, as a commercial adviser in dealing with the three government-owned firms violated regulations and the arrangement may have been used for paying kickbacks to officials.
In an emailed statement, a Rolls-Royce spokesperson said that the police report related to the use of intermediaries by company’s erstwhile energy business in India, and that no current employee had been involved in those deals.
"We await contact from the CBI and will respond appropriately," the spokesperson said.
Spokesmen for GAIL and ONGC did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters. Gopal Sutar, a spokesman for HAL, declined to comment.
Aashmore and Patni could not be immediately reached for comment.
Between 2007 and 2011, Rolls-Royce conducted more than 200 transactions with the three companies for the supply of materials and spare parts, for which Aashmore was paid commission of at least Rs 55 crore, the CBI report said.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- Bruce Lee's Daughter Calls Portrayal of Her Father in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' a 'Mockery'
- Romanian Bowler's Weird Action in European Cricket League Leaves Social Media in Splits
- Twitter Tears Apart Govinda's Claim of Suggesting Title for Avatar with Funny Memes
- Manjrekar 'Respectfully' Disagrees With Gavaskar's Comments on Kohli & Selectors