CBI Probe Ordered in Recruitment of 68,000 Assistant Teachers in UP After Reports of Dubious Selection
During the recruitment process, a list with names of 23 candidates had surfaced, out of which 21 had failed in the exam but were declared qualified.
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: The mega recruitment drive by Yogi Adityanath-led UP government in which 68,500 assistant teachers were recruited has come under the scanner. The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to start a probe.
The recruitment exam was conducted on May 27, 2018 at 248 centres across 18 divisions of the state. The result was declared on August 13, 2018. During the recruitment process, a list with names of 23 candidates had surfaced, out of which 21 had failed in the exam but were declared qualified. Also, there were two candidates who were absent during the exam but still managed to clear it.
Pronouncing the order on a bunch of writ petitions filed by Sonika Devi and others, Justice Irshad Ali said, “...This court is satisfied that there is a sufficient material to exercise its constitutional power of judicial review and direct the CBI to take up the investigation within the jurisdiction of the state.”
The court also said: “It is further directed that necessary action, in accordance with the law, be taken by the competent authority against officers who are found involved in corrupt practices.”
Meanwhile, the Congress took a swipe at the Yogi government for its “administrative failures”.
“The latest development shows the administrative failure and anti-youngsters stand of the state government. CM Yogi should immediately step down from his post. The government is now just trying to save its corrupt leaders,” UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said.
He also pointed to the cases of paper leak in recruitment exams of sub-inspector, clerical posts in electricity department, constable, nurse, etc. “The government has failed in conducting various recruitment exams successfully. Our CM has also once stated that we don’t have qualified youngsters for the jobs, such remarks are disrespectful to the youngsters,” Awasthi said.
The court has asked the agency to submit the progress report within a month and has given a six month time frame to complete the probe.
However, as per the government sources, the HC order for a CBI investigation might be challenged in front of a larger bench soon.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
