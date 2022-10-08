CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBI Questions Tejashwi Yadav's Close Aide in Land-for-jobs 'scam'
1-MIN READ

CBI Questions Tejashwi Yadav's Close Aide in Land-for-jobs 'scam'

PTI

Last Updated: October 08, 2022, 21:09 IST

New Delhi, India

Sanjay, who had served as PS to Tejashwi during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court (Image: ANI FIle Photo)

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case, the officials said

The CBI on Saturday questioned the private secretary of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the CBI chargesheeted Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case, the officials said.

Sanjay, who had served as PS to Tejashwi during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the CBI notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

first published:October 08, 2022, 21:09 IST
last updated:October 08, 2022, 21:09 IST