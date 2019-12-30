Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Raids 13 Places in J&K, Noida, Gurugram in Arms Licence Case

The searches were conducted at the premises of then District Collectors or District Magistrates in Kupwara, Barmulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama, the agency said.

IANS

Updated:December 30, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
CBI Raids 13 Places in J&K, Noida, Gurugram in Arms Licence Case
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi The CBI on Monday conducted searches at 13 locations spread across Srinagar, Jammu, Gurgaon and Noida in an ongoing investigation in two cases related to allegations of issuance of around two lakh arms licences from different districts of Jammu & Kashmir by their respective District Collectors or District Magistrates.

The searches were conducted at the premises of then District Collectors or District Magistrates in Kupwara, Barmulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda and Pulwama, the agency said.

"It was also alleged that the then public servants in this conspiracy of issuance of licences to non-residents of J&K in violation of rules, allegedly received gratification," said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson Nitin Wakankar.​

