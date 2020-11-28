News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

CBI Raids 40 Locations in Connection With Coal Scam; Most in Bengal

Representative Image

Representative Image

The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), officials said.

The CBI on Saturday started a massive search operation at 40 locations across three states including the premises of some alleged coal smugglers, officials said. The searches which are primarily spread across West Bengal pertain to a new case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

The officials said that the search operations are going on at 40 locations, with some people involved in the illegal trade and smuggling of coal being raided by the agency.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...