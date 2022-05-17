CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » CBI Raids Across 7 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances
CBI Raids Across 7 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances

Searches are being conducted by CBI at seven places including the residence of Karti Chidambaram. (News18)

Sources said that the case is related to foreign remittances received by Karti P Chidambaram between 2010 and 2014

News Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids across seven properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told News18.

The raids were conducted early morning Tuesday at seven locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014.

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 Lakh from a person named Sabu, CBI sources said.

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 16 properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram in a case regarding the foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to media firms in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance rule.

Karti Chidambaram promptly responded to the raids on Twitter by saying, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.”

first published:May 17, 2022, 09:16 IST