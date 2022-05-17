CBI Raids Across 7 Locations Linked to Karti P Chidambaram in Case Related to Foreign Remittances

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids across seven properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, sources told News18.

The raids were conducted early morning Tuesday at seven locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai in a case related to foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014.

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 Lakh from a person named Sabu, CBI sources said.

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 16 properties linked to Karti P Chidambaram in a case regarding the foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to media firms in 2007 during the United Progressive Alliance rule.

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

Karti Chidambaram promptly responded to the raids on Twitter by saying, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.