CBI Raids Amnesty International's Office in Bengaluru over Alleged Irregularities in Foreign Funding

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at the office of human rights watchdog Amnesty International's office in Bengaluru over alleged irregularities in foreign funding.

A CBI team is currently conducting a raid at the office in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), news agency ANI reported.

Further details are awaited.

In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate had conducted searches at two locations of Amnesty International India in the Karnataka capital in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case.

The searches were then in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms linked to an earlier case of revocation of FCRA licence of the NGO by the Union Home Ministry in 2010, the central search agency had said.

