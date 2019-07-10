CBI Raids Bulandshahr DM's Residence in Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Recovers Rs 47 Lakh

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation, in its crackdown on illegal sand mining, raided Bulandshahr District Magistrate Abhay Singh’s official residence on Wednesday. The case pertains to 2012 when Singh was posted as District Magistrate in Fatehpur.

A team of CBI officials reached Singh’s residence in the morning and questioned him for over two hours. Sources aware of the developments said the cash haul was so huge that CBI had to call in a cash-counting machine. It was later revealed that Rs 47 lakh were recovered from the house.

The agency has been investigating the case of illegal sand mining in five districts of the state — Shamli, Hamirpur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria and Fatehpur. A case has also been registered against the then DM of Deoria, Vivek.

The raid comes after the residence of Netram, a former IAS officer and close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, was also raided in Lucknow on Tuesday.

In January this year, the CBI had registered case against IAS officer B Chandrakala, District Magistrate of Hamirpur from 2012 to 2014, for allegedly bypassing the e-tender system and allotting mining contracts. The matter was taken up by the CBI as per the directions of the Allahabad High Court in 2017.