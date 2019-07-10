CBI Raids Bulandshahr DM's Residence in Crackdown on Illegal Mining, Recovers Rs 47 Lakh
In January this year, the CBI had registered case against IAS officer B Chandrakala, District Magistrate of Hamirpur from 2012 to 2014, for allegedly bypassing the e-tender system and allotting mining contracts.
File photo of Abhay Singh
Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation, in its crackdown on illegal sand mining, raided Bulandshahr District Magistrate Abhay Singh’s official residence on Wednesday. The case pertains to 2012 when Singh was posted as District Magistrate in Fatehpur.
A team of CBI officials reached Singh’s residence in the morning and questioned him for over two hours. Sources aware of the developments said the cash haul was so huge that CBI had to call in a cash-counting machine. It was later revealed that Rs 47 lakh were recovered from the house.
The agency has been investigating the case of illegal sand mining in five districts of the state — Shamli, Hamirpur, Siddharthnagar, Deoria and Fatehpur. A case has also been registered against the then DM of Deoria, Vivek.
The raid comes after the residence of Netram, a former IAS officer and close aide of BSP chief Mayawati, was also raided in Lucknow on Tuesday.
In January this year, the CBI had registered case against IAS officer B Chandrakala, District Magistrate of Hamirpur from 2012 to 2014, for allegedly bypassing the e-tender system and allotting mining contracts. The matter was taken up by the CBI as per the directions of the Allahabad High Court in 2017.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- Breaking Bad Fans 'Disappointed' As Bryan Cranston Reveals Secret Collaboration With Aaron Paul
- Updates For Apple MacBook Air And MacBook Pro Signal The End of The Road For The 12-Inch MacBook
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s