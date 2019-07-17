CBI Raids Former SP MP Ateeq Ahmed's Prayagraj Home, Office Premises

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with Rapid Action Force (RAF) raided the residence and offices of mafia don and former Samajawadi Party MP Ateeq Ahmed in Prayagraj on Wednesday.

Four teams of the CBI comprising around 40 officials are engaged in search operations. The purpose of the raids was to conduct searches for the Mohit Jaiswal case. Jaiswal, a businessman, was allegedly called by Ateeq Ahmed to Deoria jail where he was assaulted by the don and his henchmen.

Lawyer of former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed: At 7:30 am, security force arrived at his residence. A team of CBI is also present. The premises has been sealed, no one from outside is being allowed to go in. We don't have detailed information yet.

Although Ateeq was then jailed in Deoria, the Supreme Court directed that he should be shifted to a jail in Gujarat. He was moved from Naini jail in Allahabad to Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail a few months ago.

A case was filed against Ateeq Ahmed for planning the abduction of Jaiswal from Lucknow and the subsequent assault in UP's Deoria jail.