CBI Raids Former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati in Illegal Mining Scam

Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
CBI Raids Former UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati in Illegal Mining Scam
Ex-UP Cabinet Minister Gayatri Prajapati/File photo
New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at 22 locations in Uttar Pradesh and the national capital, including three residential premises, of former UP minister Gayatri Parajapti in connection with the illegal mining scam, officials said on Wednesday.

Prajapati had held the mining portfolio during the Samajwadi Party government under Akhilesh Yadav, they said. The case pertains to violation of norms in giving mining leases in various districts of the state, the officials added.
