CBI Raids IAS Officer Shahid Choudhary's J&K Residence in Illegal Arms Licensing Case

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday raided the government accommodation of 2009 batch IAS officer and former deputy commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Choudhary in connection with an illegal arms licensing case.

Since morning, the CBI has raided more than 25 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi in connection with the case of illegal sale and distribution of gun licenses across the country. The Srinagar residence of Choudhary was raided.

Choudhary, who has been accused of issuing thousands of gun licences to people from outside Jammu and Kashmir, currently serves as the Administrative Secretary of Tribal Affairs Department of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, he had held several important posts that includes being deputy commissioner of several districts.

As per preliminary investigation, thousands of gun licences had been issued by authorities in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir in a fraudulent manner. It also found that many of the people who received the licences had criminal records.

Along with Choudhary, many other former deputy commissioners are under the radar of CBI. The probe has found out that more than two lakh illegal gun licences were issued in Jammu and Kashmir. Last year, IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui, both former district magistrates of Kupwara, were arrested by the CBI, which had taken over the probe into the gun licence racket from Jammu and Kashmir police in 2018.

The deep nexus between officials and middlemen came to light when a person revealed the modus operandi of the racket that was to issue licences in lieu of money.

The Rajasthan’s Anti-Terror Squad was the first agency to blow the lid off the case in 2017, when they arrested Ranjan’s brother in the scam. His disclosure led to many arrests and the widespread exposure to the case.

The CBI is likely to carry out more raids in the coming days. According to sources, Choudhary may have to face long sessions of questioning by CBI officers.

