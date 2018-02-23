CBI Raids Premises of Aurangabad DM, Books him for Misusing Land Acquisition Fund

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, raided premises of Aurangabad District Magistrate in Bihar and elsewhere for siphoning of land acquisition funds meant for NTPC plant.The CBI has filed a case of criminal conspiracy and cheating against DM Kanwal Tanuj and C Shiv Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bhartiya Rail Bijli Company Limited (BRBCL) which is constructing four units of 250MW thermal power plant in Nabinagar area of Aurangabad.After raids at Kanwal’s Aurangabad official residence, CBI SP Rajeev Ranjan said that they recovered documents and other pieces of evidence which would be examined further. According to the FIR, C. Shiv Kumar entered into a criminal conspiracy with Kanwal Tanuj for siphoning of funds for compensating farmers against land acquisition for the power project.A circle officer informed BRBCL in 2015 that there was no claimant of a piece of land measuring 7.09 acre and it could be transferred to the company after getting permission from the district magistrate.However, two years after that, Kanwal allegedly prepared a false set of documents and declared one Gopal Prasad Singh as the owner of the land after which the circle officer withdrew his earlier circular stating there was no claimant for land.The DM directed BRBCL CEO Shiv Kumar to make compensation payment within 48 hours. After receiving the communication, Shiv Kumar transferred Rs. 2,07,84,583 in the said account.“The facts and circumstances prima-facie disclose commission of offences punishable U/s. 120-8 , 420, 467, 468 & 47r IPC and section 73 (2) Section 13 (1) (d) of the P.C. Act, 19BB against C. Shiv Kumar, CEO, BRBCL Nabinagar, Kanwal Tanuj, DM, Aurangabad and other unknown public servants of BRBCL and local administration and other private persons,” FIR reads.