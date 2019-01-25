English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Raids Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's House Over Alleged Land Scam in Gurugram
The investigative agency is simultaneously conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi and nearby areas .
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with irregularities in land allotments in Gurugram.
The raid at the Congress leader’s Model Town residence in Rohtak started around 8:30 in the morning and is still underway, sources told News18. Hooda was present inside the house when the CBI sleuths arrived.
The investigative agency is simultaneously conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi and nearby areas in connection with the alleged land scam.
The Supreme Court had on November 1, 2017, ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition process for 1,407 acre and subsequent release of 95 % land. It is alleged that around 1310 acres of this land was given to private builders.
The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.
The raids come just weeks after Hooda was granted bail by a CBI court in Panchkula in a case pertaining to alleged illegal re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which is the publisher of National Herald, in 2005.
Hooda has been campaigning for Randeep Surjewala in Jind for the last few days for the crucial by-poll that will be held on January 28.
