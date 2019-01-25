LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Raids Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda's House Over Alleged Land Scam in Gurugram

The investigative agency is simultaneously conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi and nearby areas .

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted a raid at the residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with irregularities in land allotments in Gurugram.

The raid at the Congress leader’s Model Town residence in Rohtak started around 8:30 in the morning and is still underway, sources told News18. Hooda was present inside the house when the CBI sleuths arrived.

The investigative agency is simultaneously conducting raids at more than 30 places in Delhi and nearby areas in connection with the alleged land scam.

The Supreme Court had on November 1, 2017, ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition process for 1,407 acre and subsequent release of 95 % land. It is alleged that around 1310 acres of this land was given to private builders.

The agency is tight-lipped about the details of the case as the search operation is underway.

The raids come just weeks after Hooda was granted bail by a CBI court in Panchkula in a case pertaining to alleged illegal re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which is the publisher of National Herald, in 2005.

Hooda has been campaigning for Randeep Surjewala in Jind for the last few days for the crucial by-poll that will be held on January 28.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram