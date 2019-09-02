CBI Records Unnao Rape Victim's Statement in Car Crash Case That Killed Her Aunts
The statement of her lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition, police said.
Women activists raise slogans as they stage a demonstration over the Unnao case outside the UP Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI has recorded the statement of the Unnao rape victim in the case of the road accident, in which she lost her aunts and she and her lawyer were injured, officials said on Monday.
The rape victim, who was flown from the King George's Medical University in Lucknow to AIIMS in Delhi in a critical condition, has shown considerable progress and has been moved to the ward, they said.
After her condition improved, the agency recorded her statement, they said.
The victim, hailing from Unnao, has alleged that Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her in 2017 when she was still a minor. Sengar was expelled from the BJP last month.
Her uncle has alleged the hand of people close to Sengar in the accident.
The statement of her lawyer is yet to be recorded as he is still in the Intensive Care Unit in a critical condition, they said.
The lawyer was in the car with the victim when a speeding truck approaching in the wrong direction rammed into it in Gurubakshganj in Rae Bareli, about 60 kilometers from state capital Lucknow, resulting in the death of her two aunts, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neetu Kapoor Says Ranbir was in Tears and Denial When He Learnt Rishi Kapoor had Cancer
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match
- Yashaswini Singh Wins Gold to Secure 9th Olympic Quota for India
- Meet the Petite US Woman Who Can Eat 2 Kg Mayo in 3 Mins, Finish Hot Dog in 20 Secs
- Four Upcoming WhatsApp Features That Will Make The Popular Messaging App Even Better