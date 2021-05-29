CBI Recovers Cash, Ornaments, Currency Counting Machine from FCI Clerk in MP's Bhopal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths recovered Rs 2.66 crore cash, gold, silver jewellery, currency note counting machine and others, from the residence of a Food Corporation of India (FCI) clerk in Bhopal in a raid carried out on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The clerk also had a diary that carries transaction details of the senior officers, a statement from the CBI said.

The clerk Kishore Meena was once a security guard with FCI and in connivance with certain officers was posted as a clerk and also partnered with several officers to turn millionaire in quick time.

A New Delhi-based security agency had complained to the CBI that the FCI officers in Bhopal were seeking 10% of their bill amount for clearing the payments.

The CBI officers laid a trap and as soon as the security agency officers reached Bhopal for handing over bribe to FCI officers, they arrested them.

Those in CBI net named their divisional manager who told the CBI officers that he has kept the amount accumulated through corruption with Kishore Meena. The investigators then raided the house of Meena, recovering the amount and other valuables.

The investigators had recovered Rs 2.66 crore cash, 6 kg silver, 387 g gold, properties worth crores including benami assets and a currency counting machine.

Those in the CBI net are also said to be linked to an IAS officer posted in Madhya Pradesh. The arrested persons will be produced before the Special Judge for CBI cases, Bhopal.

