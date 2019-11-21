CBI Registered 160 Cases against Senior Govt Babus, Politicians in Past Three Years
Of the total cases, 54 were registered against joint secretary and above level officers, 50 against board level officers in banks and public sector undertakings and 56 against politicians.
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: As many as 160 cases have been registered by the CBI against senior government officials and politicians in last three years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.
"CBI has registered a total of 160 cases (regular case/preliminary enquiry) against the officers of joint secretary and above level, board level officers in banks & PSUs and politicians during the last three years i.e. 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019 (up to October 31, 2019)," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.
Of the total cases, 54 were registered against joint secretary and above level officers, 50 against board level officers in banks and public sector undertakings and 56 against politicians, he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda
- Video of Milind Soman Performing Bihu with Wife Ankita Konwar is Winning the Internet
- Nick Jonas Gets Grammy Nomination Just Before 1st Wedding Anniversary, Priyanka Chopra is a Proud Wife
- Hackers Could be Using Your Android Phone’s Camera to Spy on You