1-min read

CBI Registers Case Against Unidentified UPPSC Officials

The agency had received a recommendation from the state government to initiate a probe into the examination in which several allegations such as flouting of rules, favouritism and preferential treatment to some castes among others were levelled.

PTI

Updated:May 5, 2018, 7:37 PM IST
CBI office. (File photo)
New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday registered an FIR to look into alleged irregularities in the upper subordinate examination conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in 2015, officials said.

The agency had received a recommendation from the state government to initiate a probe into the examination in which several allegations such as flouting of rules, favouritism and preferential treatment to some castes among others were levelled.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry to look into the alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the Allahabad-based UPPSC between 2012 and 2017, they said.

Based on the collection of prima facie material, the agency on Saturday registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the UPPSC and others in connection with the 2015 examination for upper subordinate staff in charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption.

The sources said more FIRs could be registered by the agency in connection with the matter.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
