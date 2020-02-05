Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Registers Case in Rs 1,000 Crore Rehabilitation Scam in Chhattisgarh

The officials are accused of siphoning funds amounting to Rs 1,000 crore from the State Resource Centre (SRC) and the Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) of the state government over a period of 10 years.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 8:23 PM IST

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday registered an FIR against unidentified officials in connection with a Rs 1,000 crore rehabilitation scam in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The officials are accused of siphoning funds amounting to Rs 1,000 crore from the State Resource Centre (SRC) and the Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC) of the state government over a period of 10 years.

The Chhattisgarh High Court had directed the CBI to take over the probe, officials said.

On January 30, the high court ordered the CBI to register a First Information Report against 12 bureaucrats, including seven IAS offlcials, in the case of the alleged irregularities.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Parth Prateem Sahu.

