CBI Files Graft Case Against IAF Officials, Switzerland Firm; Searches Bizman Sanjay Bhandari's Office
Pilatus Aircraft signed the contract with the Ministry of Defence in 2012 for Rs 2,895 crore and Offset India Solutions and other companies of Bhandari.
Image for representation
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against unknown officials of the Indian Air Force, the Ministry of Defence, businessman Sanjay Bhandari, and Switzerland-based company Pilatus Aircraft Ltd on charges of irregularities and corruption in procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft in 2009.
The agency had registered a preliminary inquiry in 2016 into the matter. During the course of investigation it was found that a request of proposal was issued by IAF on December 16, 2009 for procurement of 75 basic trainer aircraft and M/s Pilatus Aircrafts Ltd was one of the bidders, CBI stated.
The investigating agency said that the company entered into a conspiracy with Sanjay Bhandari and Bimal Sareen, both are the directors of Offset India Solutions Pvt Ltd., and fraudulently signed a Service Provider Agreement with Bhandari in June 2010. This agreement was in violation of the Defence Procurement Procedure.
According to the agency, Pilatus Aircrafts made payment to Offset India Solutions in two tranches during August and October 2010. Apart from this, the company also transferred approx Rs 350 crore fund to Bhandari's company during 2011 to 2015 to obtain the said contract.
It has been found, during the PE, that a Pre-contract Integrity Pact was signed on November 2010 with Ministry of Defence but the company deliberately concealed the facts about signing of service provider agreement with Bhandari. Pilatus Aircrafts also hid the fact about payment that was made to Bhandari’s company before the contract was given.
The agency stated it suspects that the said commission amount was paid to influence the public servants of IAF and MoD who were associated with the process of the said procurement.
Pilatus Aircraft signed the contract with the Ministry of Defence in 2012 for Rs 2,895 crore and Offset India Solutions and other companies of Bhandari, according to which it received Rs 25.5 crore during June 2012 and March 2015.
On the basis of subsequent findings, the CBI has now registered an FIR in the case and investigations are underway.
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple And Third Parties Cannot Access Your Health Data, Including Cycle Tracking For Women
- Katrina Kaif Performs Sheila Ki Jawani, Badshah Sings Mercy at Guptas' Star Studded Auli Wedding
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- Toy Story 4 Movie Review: Beautifully Rendered Animation and Heart-tugging Emotions
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s