: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a disproportionate assets case against former CMD of United Bank of India (UBI) Archana Bhargava."It was alleged that the then public servant while posted as ED of Canara in the year 2011 and as CMD of United Bank of India in the year 2013 had abused her official position and obtained certain amounts for herself or for a New Delhi-based private firm (owned by her husband and her son), from the companies to whom various credit facilities were granted by the banks, where she had worked," said spokesperson, CBI.