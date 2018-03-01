GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Archana Bhargava, Former CMD of United Bank of India

Archana Bhargava, while posted as ED of Canara Bank and as CMD of United Bank of India, had allegedly abused her official position and obtained certain amounts for herself or for a New Delhi based private firm (owned by her husband and her son), from the companies to whom various credit facilities were granted by the banks, where she had worked.

News18.com

Updated:March 1, 2018, 7:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Archana Bhargava, Former CMD of United Bank of India
File photo of Archana Bhargava.
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a disproportionate assets case against former CMD of United Bank of India (UBI) Archana Bhargava.

"It was alleged that the then public servant while posted as ED of Canara in the year 2011 and as CMD of United Bank of India in the year 2013 had abused her official position and obtained certain amounts for herself or for a New Delhi-based private firm (owned by her husband and her son), from the companies to whom various credit facilities were granted by the banks, where she had worked," said spokesperson, CBI.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES