Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Registers FIR Against Export Company for Rs 604 Crore Bank Fraud

The State Bank of India has complained to the CBI alleging that the company has availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 625 crore (approx) and cheated members of consortium banks by way of forgery, officials said.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
CBI Registers FIR Against Export Company for Rs 604 Crore Bank Fraud
File Photo of CBI Headquarters.

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday conducted searches at the premises of directors of Shree Bankey Behari Exports Pvt Ltd after booking them and the company in a bank fraud case of Rs 604 crore, officials said.

The agency has booked Shree Bankey Behari Exports Limited and its directors Amarchand Gupta, Shakuntala Devi, Ramlal Gupta, Rajkumar Gupta and unidentified others in the fraud case, they said.

The State Bank of India has complained to the CBI alleging that the company has availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 625 crore (approx) and cheated members of consortium banks by way of forgery and using forged documents as genuine, the officials said.

"This caused alleged loss of Rs 604.81 crore (approx) to the banks. The consortium banks consisted of seven banks -- State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Vijaya Bank (now Bank of Baroda), Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank and Canara Bank," a CBI spokesman said.

Searches were carried out at the premises of the directors of the company in Delhi which led to recovery of various incriminating documents, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram