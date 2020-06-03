CBI Registers FIR Against Suspended Andhra Doctor on Head Constable's Complaint

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the alleged manhandling of suspended government doctor K Sudhakar Rao by Visakhapatnam police, has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

The federal agency, which took up investigations on the order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and registered a FIR against unknown police officials on May 29, also registered a FIR against the doctor late Tuesday night.

On a complaint by a head constable, the CBI booked the doctor under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 353, 427 and 506 for assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, mischief and criminal intimidation.

Visakhapatnam police had booked Sudhakar Rao under the same sections on May 16 when he allegedly created a nuisance on a road in an inebriated condition. The policemen allegedly manhandled him and shifted him to the King George Hospital where doctors referred him to the Government Hospital for Mental Care. He is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The doctor was booked by the CBI on a complaint by S V Venkata Ramana, who alleged that Dr Sudhakar tried to assault him, snatched his mobile phone and broke it. He also allegedly used filthy language against the passersby when they tried to pacify him.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on May 22 ordered a CBI probe into the incident after some petitioners who approached the court alleged that the doctor was suspended, manhandled and humiliated for raising the issue of shortage of masks and PPE kits for doctors treating Covid-19 patients.

The high court had directed that a case be booked against the policemen involved and asked the CBI to submit its report to the court in eight weeks.

The court passed the orders after directing a Visakhapatnam judge to visit the hospital and personally record Dr Sudhakar's statement.

Dr Sudhakar, a civil assistant surgeon (anaesthesia) at Area Hospital in Narsipatnam, was suspended on April 8 allegedly after he raised the issue of masks and PPE kits.

The CBI on May 29 registered a case against unknown police officials for criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons of means, wrongful confinement for three or more days, theft and criminal intimidation.

The investigating agency, in the FIR, reproduced the statement of Dr Sudhakar recorded by the Visakhapatnam judge.

He alleged that there was a plot to get him dismissed from service. He said Rs 10 lakh kept in his car was stolen during the May 16 incident and three whiskey bottles were kept in the vehicle. He also alleged that he was beaten up and handcuffed from behind.

