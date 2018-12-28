LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

CBI Registers Fraud Cases Worth Rs 74 cr in Union Bank of India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked promoters and directors of SM Enterprises, Geneius Impex.

PTI

Updated:December 28, 2018, 10:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
CBI Registers Fraud Cases Worth Rs 74 cr in Union Bank of India
Representative image
New Delhi: The CBI has registered four separate cases related to alleged bank fraud to the tune of nearly Rs 74 crore in the Union Bank of India, officials said on Friday.

All these cases have been reported from mid corporate branches in Kaushambi and Ghaziabad against separate companies, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked promoters and directors of SM Enterprises, Geneius Impex.

JBR Impex and JR Foods for causing loss to the bank by alleged loan defaults, the officials said.

All the defaults were reported as non-performing assets and then frauds by the bank. The bank later asked the CBI to take over the investigation.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram