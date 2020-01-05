CBI Registers Fresh Case in Coal Scam Pertaining to 1998 Allotment of Kilhoni Block in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a fresh case in coal scam in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of Kilhoni block in Maharashtra to Nippon Denro Ispat Limited in 1998, officials said on Sunday.

In its FIR, the agency has said the case of allocation of Kilhoni coal block to NDIL was discussed in the 13th meeting of Screening Committee on August 24, 1998 where clearance was given, the CBI FIR said.

The committee also directed Coal Indian Limited to include Kilhoni block in the list of blocks to be offered for captive mining, it said.

Kilhoni was not in the list of identified coal blocks for captive mining and the apex committee of CIL did not agree for allocation of this block to NDIL, it alleged.

"The 12th Screening Committee had not agreed for allocation of Kilhoni Block, Maharashtra to NDIL even then 13th SC allocated it to NDIL even though the block was included in the list of blocks for captive mining," it alleged.

After conducting a seven-year long preliminary enquiry into alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks during the period 1993-2005 on the complaint of then Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit, the agency has registered the FIR against NDIL.

"The...information discloses that Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd along with unidentified public servants in a criminal conspiracy cheated the Government of India and committed offences punishable under 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and...Prevention of Corruption Act," the FIR alleged.

