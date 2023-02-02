CBI Registers Preliminary Enquiry Against Jalandhar Police Commissioner

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal for alleged corruption and misconduct during his tenure as the SSP, Chandigarh, officials said on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched the enquiry on a reference from Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, they added.

The 2009-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who was on deputation in Chandigarh, was sent back to his parent cadre, Punjab, in December last year even though 10 months were left for the completion of his three-year tenure in the Union Territory.

In a letter to the governor, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had expressed surprise over Chahal’s premature repatriation and the handing over of the charge to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer, saying this was going to disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

Purohit had said Mann did not “ascertain facts" before writing to him on Chahal’s repatriation.

The governor had said the officer was sent back to his parent cadre after complaints of misconduct were received against him, adding that he had even apprised the Punjab chief secretary on November 28 of his decision to remove Chahal.

Purohit wrote a letter to Mann a day after the latter questioned the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh being given to a Haryana-cadre IPS officer following Chahal’s premature repatriation from the post.

