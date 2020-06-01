INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

CBI Reports First Coronavirus Cases as Two Junior Officers Test Positive in Delhi

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The agency is likely to carry out a contact-tracing exercise and advise those who came in their contacts to start work from home and follow quarantine protocol, officers said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 9:51 PM IST
Share this:

Two officers posted at the CBI headquarters here have tested positive for COVID-19, in first cases of the infection in the investigative agencies, sources said Monday.

The junior-level officers have been sent on leave and asked to remain in quarantine till they are in perfect health to join duty, they said. The senior officers refused to disclose the identity of their two affected colleagues.

The agency is likely to carry out a contact-tracing exercise and advise those who came in their contacts to start work from home and follow quarantine protocol, they said.

The CBI had initiated strict social-distancing and sanitisation norms from the third week of March with every visitor being checked for temperature and asked to wear face masks mandatorily.

The agency had installed two new handwashing systems on its campus outside its building, besides deputing dedicated staff to ensure hands and feet are sanitised at every level of the 11-storey building, they said.

The agency enforced strict social distancing norms when Janata Curfew was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, followed by lockdowns announced by the Delhi government and the Centre, they said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading