English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Searches 110 Locations Across 19 States in Corruption, Arms Smuggling Cases
This is second massive search operation by the CBI in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.
News18 by creative Mir Suhail.
Loading...
New Delhi: In a country-wide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said Tuesday.
The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said. More details are awaited as the search operation is underway and may be expanded during the day, they said.
This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Tuesday 02 July , 2019 Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
Monday 08 July , 2019 29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
Friday 05 July , 2019 Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Day Out With Anushka Sharma Ahead of India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-final
- What Really Happened to Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale?
- Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice
- Hyundai Venue Almost Equals Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in June 2019 Car Sales
- India vs New Zealand | Hard to Decipher Where Bumrah’s Speed Comes From: Bishop
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results