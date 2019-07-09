Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

CBI Searches 110 Locations Across 19 States in Corruption, Arms Smuggling Cases

This is second massive search operation by the CBI in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
CBI Searches 110 Locations Across 19 States in Corruption, Arms Smuggling Cases
News18 by creative Mir Suhail.
New Delhi: In a country-wide operation, the CBI carried out searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with fresh cases related to alleged corruption, arms smuggling and criminal misconduct, officials said Tuesday.

The CBI has registered 30 fresh cases, they said. More details are awaited as the search operation is underway and may be expanded during the day, they said.

This is second massive search operation by the agency in a week. A similar operation was carried out last Tuesday against banking fraud accused.

