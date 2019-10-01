Take the pledge to vote

CBI Searches at 11 Locations in UP, Uttarakhand for Illegal Sand Mining Leases

The CBI teams are conducting searches at locations including Saharanpur, Dehradun and Lucknow after agency registered a fresh FIR in connection with allocation of leases.

PTI

Updated:October 1, 2019, 12:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The CBI is carrying out searches at 11 locations in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in connection with illegal sand mining leases given in Saharanpur, officials said on Tuesday.

The move comes after the agency registered a fresh FIR in connection with allocation of leases in Saharanpur, they said. The CBI teams are conducting searches at around 11 locations including Saharanpur, Dehradun and Lucknow at the premises of the accused in a case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of sand mining leases at Saharanpur.

