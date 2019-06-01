CBI Conducts Searches at TDP MP's Residence and Offices, Seize Documents

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
CBI Conducts Searches at TDP MP's Residence and Offices, Seize Documents
The searches, which continued through the day, were apparently aimed at gathering more evidence in connection with the case registered against him earlier. The officials understood to have seized some documents and hard disks during the searches.
File Photo of CBI logo.
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted simultaneous searches at the residence and offices of former Union Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP YS Chowdary here.
The CBI officials from Bengaluru divided themselves in three teams and searched the Rajya Sabha member's residence and two offices, sources said.
The searches, which continued through the day, were apparently aimed at gathering more evidence in connection with the case registered against him earlier. The officials understood to have seized some documents and hard disks during the searches.
Electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd (BCEPL), allegedly linked to Chowdary, is facing the allegations of cheating the Andhra Bank to the tune of Rs 71 crore in 2017.
The agency had registered a case against the Chennai-based company and its five directors on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
After the CBI served him a notice in April, Chowdary had said that he was not having any connection, knowledge or acquaintance with the company.
The TDP leader, who is an industrialist, had challenged the summons in a court, stating that he was neither a shareholder nor a director in the company.
Chowdary is considered a close aide of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu. He was Minister of State in Narendra Modi government before the TDP quit the NDA early last year.
The CBI officials from Bengaluru divided themselves in three teams and searched the Rajya Sabha member's residence and two offices, sources said.
The searches, which continued through the day, were apparently aimed at gathering more evidence in connection with the case registered against him earlier. The officials understood to have seized some documents and hard disks during the searches.
Electrical equipment manufacturer Best and Crompton Engineering Projects Ltd (BCEPL), allegedly linked to Chowdary, is facing the allegations of cheating the Andhra Bank to the tune of Rs 71 crore in 2017.
The agency had registered a case against the Chennai-based company and its five directors on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
After the CBI served him a notice in April, Chowdary had said that he was not having any connection, knowledge or acquaintance with the company.
The TDP leader, who is an industrialist, had challenged the summons in a court, stating that he was neither a shareholder nor a director in the company.
Chowdary is considered a close aide of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu. He was Minister of State in Narendra Modi government before the TDP quit the NDA early last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Denies Visiting Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Royal Baby Archie
- Clay-rification Ahead: NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover Finds Caches of Muddy Soil
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results