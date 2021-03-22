CBI Searches Mumbai Premises of Senior SEBI Officers in Saradha Scam

CBI on Monday raided the offices of three senior SEBI officers in Mumbai in connection with the multi-crore rupees Saradha scam, sources in the investigating agency here said. The investigating agency sleuths also raided the residences of the three SEBI officers in the western metropolis, the sources said.

These officers were earlier based in Kolkata and they are alleged to have extend help to the accused in the ponzi scheme scam during 2009 to 2013 in which thousands of investors were allegedly duped of their deposits by the company, they said. The Saradha scam is being probed by the agency under the Supreme Court's directions and several accused persons have served jail terms.

The owner of the Saradha group of companies, Sudipta Sen is still in jail. The Supreme Court had handed over the scam probe to the CBI and asked the state governments concerned to provide all logistical help to the agency team investigating the matter.

The Enforcement Directorate which too is probing the scam had interrogated senior Trinamool Congress minister Madan Mitra for being allegedly involved in the case. He was arrested by the CBI in connection with the case in 2014 and was in prison for 21 months.