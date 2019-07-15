CBI Searches on Jaising, Grover Amount to Assault on Independence of Lawyers: Bar Association
CBI had filed an FIR against Grover who is the president of Lawyers Collective on the basis of a complaint by the Home Ministry that foreign aid received by the group was used in violation of norms.
File photo of activist lawyer Indira Jaisingh.
New Delhi: The Bar Association of India (BAI) Monday condemned CBI searches at the residence and offices of senior advocates Indira Jaising and Anand Grover, saying they amount to an "assault" on the independence of lawyers "engaged in constitutionally protected activities".
In a statement, the association termed the action as "excessive, disproportionate and unjustified".
"The BAI condemns the excessive, disproportionate and unjustified action, which amounts to an assault on the independence of lawyers engaged in constitutionally protected activities of advancing human rights and upholding the rule of law," the statement said.
The CBI had last week searched residences and offices of Jaising and her husband Grover, and Lawyers Collective in a case of an alleged violation of rules in receiving and utilising foreign aid, attracting sharp reactions from politicians and activists.
The agency had filed an FIR on June 13 against Grover who is the president of Lawyers Collective, a voluntary group known for raising human rights issues in courts, on the basis of a complaint by the Home Ministry that foreign aid received by the group was used in violation of norms.
The apex court on May 8 had sought a response from Jaising, Grover and their NGO on a plea seeking investigation and lodging of FIR for allegedly violating rules relating to receipt and utilisation of foreign funds.
The PIL filed by Lawyers' Voice, a voluntary organisation of advocates, alleging that the funds collected by them were misutilised for "activities against the nation".
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta also issued a notice to the Home Ministry and asked its response on the allegations including that the money received by Lawyers Collective was used to "influence political activities".
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: The Echo Show 5 Goes on Sale For Rs 5,399 And This May be Its Lowest Price Ever
- Realme X Launched in India Alongside Realme 3i: Price, Features, and More
- Tom Holland's Spider-Man Far From Home Earns Rs 73.16 Crores in 11 Days
- Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini
- 'I Should Be Allowed To Play Any Person': Scarlett Johansson Trolled After Comments on 'Casting'