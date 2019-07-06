Take the pledge to vote

CBI Searches Residence, Office of Recently Sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava

Sources in CBI have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

PTI

Updated:July 6, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
CBI Searches Residence, Office of Recently Sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava
Picture for representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava, officials said Saturday. The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said.

Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.

Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently.

