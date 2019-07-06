English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
CBI Searches Residence, Office of Recently Sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava
Sources in CBI have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.
Picture for representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The CBI carried out searches at Noida residence and office of sacked Income Tax Commissioner S K Srivastava, officials said Saturday. The search started Friday and is still continuing, they said.
Sources in the agency have said the searches were initiated after registering a case against him for alleged cheating, forgery and obtaining undue favours.
Srivastava was among several Income Tax officers who were retired by the government recently.
