No Relief for Chidambaram as Supreme Court Extends His CBI Custody Till September 2

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday extended Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case till September 2.

The order was passed by Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar before whom Chidambaram was produced on expiry of four-day custodial interrogation granted on August 26. The apex court had two days ago extended till Thursday the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court was hearing a plea filed by Chidambaram who has challenged the August 20 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED.

"Investigation being the prerogative of the investigating officer and given the fact that the record is voluminous and accused needs to be confronted. Thus, more time is required. In view of the submissions made, the accused is sent to police custody remand till September 2," the judge said while pronouncing the order.

Chidambaram, 73, was arrested on August 21 and produced before the court the next day; since then he is in the CBI custody. He has already undergone custodial interrogation for eight days since he was arrested on the night of August 21. His son Karti was also present in the court.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj, representing the CBI, said Chidambaram has been partially interrogated and he is required to be confronted with further documents. The judge asked the CBI why it requires five more days for interrogating Chidambaram and wanted to see the case diary.

When the ASG said there are voluminous documents, the judge said, "You were aware about the volume of documents, why did you ask for only five days custody for the first time, Second time also you asked for five days only. Why this approach." ASG Nataraj replied that it all depends upon how Chidambaram answers the questions

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as the finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case against him in 2017.

