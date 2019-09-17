Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

CBI Sets up Special Team to Trace Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Say Sources

Highly placed sources said the agency is trying to locate Rajeev Kumar and has even written to the West Bengal DGP and the chief secretary to instruct Kumar to appear before the investigation team.

PTI

Updated:September 17, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
CBI Sets up Special Team to Trace Former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, Say Sources
File photo of former Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

New Delhi: The CBI has set up a special team to trace former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is alleged to have "evaded" agency's notices to appear before it in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, sources said.

Highly placed sources said the agency is trying to locate Kumar and has even written to the West Bengal DGP and the chief secretary to instruct Kumar to appear before the investigation team.

They said a special team has been constituted to locate Kumar.

Kumar did not appear for questioning twice in spite of CBI notices after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from the arrest on Friday, they said.

The agency had given him the notice to appear at 10am on Tuesday but he failed to turn up, they said.

The agency has now started proceeding on "other options" available to it under the law, they said.

The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar's official residence and his response is awaited, they said.

In the letter, the top cop had said that through his lawyer, Kumar had intimated him that he is on leave till September 25.

It also said that he is trying legal remedies available to him.

Meanwhile, a special court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Kumar, citing lack of jurisdiction.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram