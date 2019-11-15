CBI Sets up 'Specialised Unit' to Tackle Menace of Child Porn at Delhi Headquarters
The new unit under the special crime investigation wing of the agency will collect intelligence not only on those who are allegedly creating and transmitting such material on the Internet but also those who are browsing and downloading such material.
File photo of CBI headquarters. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has a set up an online Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation (OCSAE) Prevention/Investigation Unit at its headquarter to counter the growing menace of child porn on the Internet, officials said on Friday.
The new "specialised unit" under the special crime investigation wing of the agency will collect intelligence not only on those who are allegedly creating and transmitting such material on the
Internet but also those who are browsing and downloading such material, they said.
It seems to be a proactive step of the agency to counter child porn, officials said.
The perpetrators will be booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Information Technology Act, 2000, they said.
