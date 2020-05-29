INDIA

1-MIN READ

CBI Starts Preliminary Enquiry Into Cash Transactions and Foreign Donations of Tablighi Jamaat

File photo of Tablighi Jamaat members. (Representational Image: PTI)



The CBI started its probe into the financial transactions of Tablighi Jamaat, who had congregated at the Nizamuddin-based headquarters in March, were found to be carriers of Covid-19.

Nitisha Kashyap
  • CNN-News18 New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 5:34 PM IST
The CBI has begun preliminary enquiry against organisers of the Tablighi Jamaat for alleged dubious cash transactions and hiding of foreign donations from authorities, officials said on Friday.

Sources said the PE was filed by the CBI in the first week of May. CBI sources said the enquiry has been registered against the organisers of the Jamat and other unknown persons on a complaint received by the agency.

The complaint alleges that the organisers and trustees indulged in dubious cash transaction by using illegal and unfair means. They have also not disclosed the receipt of the foreign funds to the authorities.

The CBI has been provided the copy of the FIR filed by the Delhi Police in the Nizamuddin Markaz case. The police have also provided them the details of the investigation done by them so far.

The Delhi Police have filed 47 chargesheets in three consecutive days against 910 foreign attendees of the markaz.

Nitisha.


