CBI Submits Status Report to Madras High Court on Anti-Sterlite Protests, Police Firing
The first case was against the protestors who indulged in widespread violence and the other against police for opening fire at them on May 22 last year, killing 13 people.
File photo of anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.
Madurai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday submitted before the Madras High Court bench its status report on the action taken on the two cases filed during the protest against the Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi, where 13 people were killed in police firing in May last year.
Officials said the report was submitted in a sealed cover and contained details of the progress made in investigation in the two cases. The first case was against the protestors who indulged in widespread violence and the other against police for opening fire at them on May 22 last year, killing 13 people.
When the case came up before the bench, comprising Justices TS Sivagnanam and R Tharani by the CBI deputy superintendent of police, the judges sought to know the developments on the matter, to which the CBI replied that the probe was going on without any hitch.
Various political parties, including the DMK, had expressed dissatisfaction for the 'slow progress' in the investigation. The bench then adjourned the case by a week to enable it study the report.
In June this year, the Vedanta group, which runs the Sterlite unit had submitted that the closure order against its plant by the Tamil Nadu government was nothing but 'naked' discrimination and a knee-jerk reaction to "appease" a section of public with vested interests.
Sterlite had submitted that the order was arbitrary and it was unreasonable to classify the company alone as a class in itself and that such a policy would be hit by Article 14 of the Constitution. The Tamil Nadu government had closed down the copper smelter unit on May 28 last year on pollution grounds.
Reports of the various committees, constituted by the National Green Tribunal, in support of the unit cannot be ignored, Sterlite had said. It had claimed that the state has taken the protection of a "policy decision" to circumvent statutory requirements, restrictions and mandate of 'Air and Water Act' and to seek to limit the grounds of challenge before the court of law.
Sterlite said it had already deposited Rs 100 crore with the Thoothukudi district collector, which was imposed by the Supreme Court and that the interest accrued on the said compensation deposited in 2013 had not been utilised for improving the environment, including water and soil, of the vicinity of the plant as directed by the apex court.
The Supreme Court had ordered the firm to pay Rs 100 crore as compensation for environmental damage around its Thoothukudi-based copper smelting unit in Tamil Nadu.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everything You Need to Know About the Area 51 Raid Happening Today
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- After Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar Accused of Supporting Aarey Forest Destruction
- Do Not Worry, Your Mi TV Will Get Netflix And Amazon Prime Video Apps This Year
- Your Apple iPhone And iPad Will Get iOS 13.1 And iPadOS Sooner Than Expected