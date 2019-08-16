CBI Summons Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee in Connection with Saradha Scam Probe

Kolkata: The CBI on Friday summoned West Bengal minister and TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee in connection with the investigation into the Saradha scam, a senior officer said.

Chatterjee has been called to appear before the investigating officers at the city office of the CBI by this afternoon, the officer told PTI.

"Yes, Chatterjee has been called to meet our officers for questionning in connection with our probe into the Saradha scam. We are waiting for him," he said.

Chatterjee who is the education minister besides holding the portfolio of legislative affairs, could not be reached for his reaction.

Several calls and texts to his number went unanswered.

